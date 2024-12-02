Neustar introduces IP Reputation solution for online fraud prevention

This solution offers risk assessment across various aspects of fraud including online transaction, registration, ad-click and bad traffic from malicious activities. It serves as a first line of defense for businesses to differentiate end-user traffic from nonhuman traffic to monitor and mitigate fraudulent activity at the beginning stages of the fraud risk assessment process.

The Neustar IP Reputation solution produces both a Real User Score and a Risk Score. The Real User Score assigns Internet Protocol addresses into one of five risk categories using Neustar’s IP Intelligence datasets and predictive analytics technology to distinguish human from nonhuman elements and evaluate the relative risk associated with an IP address. The Risk Score extends the Real User Score to include risk analytics derived from modeling usage of IP addresses and fraudulent activity from other IP threat intelligence sources.

Neustar is a provider of cloud-based information services and data analytics, enabling marketing and IT security professionals to promote and protect their businesses.