Neustar announces Fraud Detection Solutions product

The company seeks to enable organizations to minimize fraud risk and reduce customer friction with every new account opening, login and transaction.

Neustar matches digital identity data with traditional off-line identity verification, to provide a holistic view of a new customer and the devices being used to create new accounts, enabling organizations to distinguish new customers from cyber criminals with confidence.

Neustar Fraud Detection Solutions product evaluates risks during account origination, reduces fraud, provides secure transactions and data collection and matching is accomplished via user opt-in consent.

Neustar is technology company that provides information and analytics for the Internet, telecommunications, entertainment, and marketing industries, and a provider of clearinghouse and directory services to the global communications and Internet industries.