Neurotechnology releases biometric ID system

MegaMatcher ABIS can process multiple complex biometric transactions using any combination of fingerprint, face or iris biometrics. The system uses the core technology of MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher Accelerator, which have been used in a broad range of national-scale biometric identification projects, including national voter registration, biometric passport and ID, border control and criminal records systems.

The product provides new features and functions required for large projects, including a set of modules for system administration, transaction management, image processing and adjudication of suspicious duplicate cases.

In related news, SecuEra signed a distribution agreement with Neurotechnology to sell Neurotechnology’s complete line of MINEX III/FIPS 201/PIV certified products for multimodal biometric projects including fingerprint, face, iris, palm print and speaker identification and authentication.

Neurotechnology is a Lithuania-based company which provides algorithms and software development products for biometric fingerprint, face, iris, voice and palm print recognition, computer-based vision and object recognition to security companies, system integrators and hardware manufacturers.