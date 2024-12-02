Neuro-ID launches frictionless identity screening products

Neuro-ID rolled out its ID Crowd Alert and ID Orchestrator products to help digital organisations screen identity at scale, optimise orchestration, and augment fraud detection. Working in tandem with identity platforms and enterprise clients that require identity screening, including KYC, AML, and fraud stacks, the products add new visibility into pre-submit behavioural data to deliver increased identity decisioning.

ID Crowd Alert provides proactive monitoring and alerting for fraud rings and BoT attacks, and ID Orchestrator product screens applicant-level identity at scale to deliver broad visibility into pre-submit behaviour and the manner in which a customer has entered their PII. Together, the solutions facilitate companies stem fraud-related losses while also safeguarding the customer onboarding funnel.