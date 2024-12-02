Network International partners with Mastercard

Following this announcement, the enabler of digital commerce across the region of the Middle East and Africa has extended the benefits of Mastercard’s Brighterion fraud prevention tool. The solution was developed with implemented artificial intelligence (AI) for multiple merchants in the region.

Both Network International and Mastercard will leverage the technology in order to protect and develop the payments industry by delivering transaction fraud screening, as well as merchant monitoring products to traders, acquirers, and businesses.

More information on the partnership

Global technology company in the payment industry, Mastercard will provide its solutions and expertise in order to connect and power an inclusive, secure, and digital economy that benefits customers in the region. Both firms will prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and the laws of the local industry.

Throughout this strategic deal, Mastercard’s AI offerings are expected to give Network International an optimised edge to protect its business, its traders, as well as its customers from fraud and other online threats. The Brighterion solution was developed in order to be quick and easy to deploy, as well as to monitor transactions for compliance. The tool leverages machine learning algorithms that are set to send updates continuously in order to keep up with fraudsters’ increasingly sophisticated techniques. Network International will continue to leverage the solution to increase fraud detection and reduce losses across its overall acquiring ecosystem significantly.

At the same time, both Network International and Mastercard will continue their strategy of accelerating the growth of digital payments in the regions of the Middle East and Africa, as well as launching initiatives across the areas. These include low-cost point of sale and ecommerce acceptance, solutions for commercial, banking partners who are looking to issue cards, as well as fintechs and individuals. The AI-powered solution is set to optimise the manner in which Network International safeguards its business, protects payments, and takes a secure approach in order to mitigate the risks present in the industry.

Network International is expected to develop a safe and efficient purchase experience for merchants and customers, while also meeting their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving market.



