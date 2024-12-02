Network International partners OT to secure online transactions in MEA

The OT MOTION CODE solution provides an extra layer of security for Card-Not-Present (CNP) transactions. The technology replaces the static 3-digit security code usually printed on the back of a card, by a mini screen that displays a code, which is automatically refreshed according to an algorithm, typically every hour.

For the cardholder, the solution is fully transparent: no plug-in to install on their web browser, no button to press and the code appears at the same location on the card.

Bhairav Trivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Network International, said OT in collaboration with Network International will offer banks with a solution to help them mitigate online fraud and also to provide their consumers with a secure online shopping experience in the Middle East and Africa region.

Network International is a payment solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa region, offering a range of payment products and services for both the issuing and acquiring segments of banks, financial institutions and retail merchants.

Oberthur Technologies is a digital security company, providing technology solutions for Smart Transactions, Mobile Financial Services, Machine-to-Machine, Digital Identity and Transport & Access Control.