NetSafe warns about rise in cold-calling scammers

Overseas caller states they are from Microsoft or a Microsoft certified technician, suggesting the victim’s computer is infected and harming others online or that their ISP has identified their system as a problem.

The cold caller will then offer to clean up the infection and/or install security software and provide an ongoing support service costing anywhere up to USD 500.

Engaging with or taunting these companies can lead to you receiving many more calls at all times of the day or night. Some technicians have resorted to threats or abuse to get computer owners to give remote access. If you do give access but become suspicious, disconnect the machine from the internet immediately. NetSafe has received some reports of these cold calling companies installing ransom ware on the computer to ensure they get paid to unlock the computer.

