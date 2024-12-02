Nets rolls out new passport reader for remote identification

The Nets Passport Reader service bridges the gap between physical ID documents and digital identification via a smartphone app. The service has no geographical limitations and is compatible with passports from over 130 countries.

The Passport Reader offers a way to authenticate a person remotely, even without an electronic ID. This will create new possibilities for banks, companies, and societies to provide secure access to sensitive data, according to the official press release. It can also initiate customer onboarding for Know Your Customer-related tasks more flexibly without the need for an eID or face-to-face contact.

The Nets Passport Reader is now being utilised by the Norwegian authorities to address a variety of identification needs for people who do not yet possess a Norwegian eID. In the future, the Nets Passport Reader will be extended to support the digital signing of documents.