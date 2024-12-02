NetLync partners with Shufti Pro for e-SIM customer onboarding

Joining in on Shufti Pro’s vision to streamline identity verification and customer onboarding, NetLync will be employing Shufti Pro’s real-time digital KYC verification service to validate customer identities during the initial stage of onboarding. The KYC solution will be integrated into NetLync’s UNITE Platform and be available for operators to deploy in their mobile app, online shop, in-store kiosks, automated vending machines and more.

Shufti Pro currently provides digital KYC, AML and KYB solutions to businesses, with complete expertise in ID verification. The SaaS provider offers global coverage in 230+ countries with multiple language support. Earlier this year, Shufti Pro launched NFC verification and COVID certificate verification solutions to authenticate chip-based ID documents and covid vaccine certificates, respectively.