Nethone receives ISO 27001 certification

With the receipt of this certification, the company enabling ecommerce merchants and financial institutions to have a holistic understanding of their end-users is demonstrating its commitment towards protecting the confidential information of its clients, employees, and business partners, as well as improving the security of its fraud detection and prevention products.





Nethone strategy and offering and the ISO 27001 impact

The most widely recognised information security management standard, ISO 27001 offers an approach to managing sensitive information that is both systematic and risk-based. As per the information detailed in the press release, the certification process involved a rigorous audit of Nethone’s information security management system, together with its policies, procedures, and controls.

When commenting on the announcement, Mark Burton, Chief Technology Officer at Nethone stated that by obtaining the ISO 27001 certification, the company showcases its commitment to best practices in information security and is believed to enable customers with increased confidence in their platform. As per their statement, the certification was the next step in their information security programme to validate their operations, and the company is set to continue building throughout 2023.











The 2016-founded company helps solve fraud challenges for more than 100 global ecommerce and financial industry players of the likes of BlaBlaCar, Azul, Grover, Ramp, Grupo Boticário, and Wema Bank, amongst others. In November 2022, Nethone joined the pan-European provider of platform payments and wallet infrastructure MangoPay to provide increased anti-fraud capabilities catered to marketplaces and platforms.

The company’s modular Know Your User solution was introduced to help businesses operate without risk-related friction across channels, and it addresses an extensive range of fraud types such as bot attacks, ATO, CNP fraud, or chargeback fraud, while also offering financial services companies and merchants alike real-time, actionable recommendations.

Leveraging its profiling solution that can analyse unique hardware, software, device, network, and behavioural data on both web and native mobile app channels, as well as machine learning technologies, Nethone brings forth a modularised approach to the payments industry that aims to provide end-to-end protection throughout the user journey, from login to post-payments.

Following the addition of the ISO 27001 certification, company clients and partners are assured that their sensitive information is protected to the highest standards. Furthermore, the announcement details that Nethone received the SOC2 Type 1 certification, which is a confirmation that their security setup complies with the standard, marking the first step towards complete SOC2 standard compliance. The certification thus helps ensure that the company’s controls ‘operate effectively to meet trust’.

The company contributed to The Paypers Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2022-2023 and provided insights into the latest updates on technology that can help the industry with detecting and preventing fraud.

For more information about Nethone, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.