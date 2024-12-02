Nethone raises USD 6.7 mln in Series A round

The round is led by Atmos Ventures and ARIA with participation from Innovation Nest, Plug and Play Ventures, Fiirlej Kastory, and several angel investors.

The company stated that it will use the funding to accelerate its go-to-market efforts for its passive behavioural biometrics, which aim to enable online businesses to stop more than 95% of account takeovers.

The company informed that it has more than doubled its client base in the past 12 months. In addition to expanding its go-to-market efforts, the company also aims to will accelerate the development of new features.