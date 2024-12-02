Nethone partners Ailleron to improve anti-fraud measures

The scope of this partnership is to improve retail banking services and further develop KYC offers. By partnering with Nethone, Ailleron’s cybersecurity, AML (anti-money laundering), and fraud prevention capabilities will all receive a boost. According to Nethone, the partnership comes in the context of increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats, as cybercriminals are becoming better at adapting their tools and techniques to bypass fraud detection and AML measures.

Ailleron will leverage Nethone’s solutions in order to be able to deal with these emerging challenges without sacrificing user experience. In fact, the Nethone integration will bring frictionless authentication for all users.

Ailleron officials cited by Nethone.com highlighted the common challenges of their clients, namely streamlining customer interactions during identity verification (IDV) and improving customers’ digital enrolment and authentication experiences. They also revealed their plans to increase machine learning adoption in 2023, in a bid to support risk, AML, security, fraud management, and compliance professionals. Nethone officials emphasised the way their solutions can enhance cybersecurity measures and effectively detect and prevent fraud, while also improving customer user experience.

What has Nethone been up to?

In November 2022, Nethone was acquired by payment solution provider MANGOPAY in order to offer anti-fraud solutions to marketplaces. Following this announcement, MANGOPAY developed these solutions looking to enable platforms of any type to change the threats and challenges brought forth by malicious activity into business decisions that are both accurate and profitable.

Nethone provides a proprietary machine learning-powered solution that incorporates behavioural data collection, hardware, software, network intelligence, as well as behavioural biometrics to enable platforms to carry out informed decisions and secure each point within the user’s journey, both on mobile and desktop.

In February 2023, Nethone has received the ISO 27001 certification from the International Organisation for Standardization. By receiving this certification, the company is demonstrating its commitment towards protecting the confidential information of its clients, employees, and business partners, as well as improving the security of its fraud detection and prevention products.

ISO 27001 is the most widely recognised information security management standard, and it offers an approach to managing sensitive information that is both systematic and risk-based. According to the official press release, the certification process involved a rigorous audit of Nethone’s information security management system, as well as its policies, procedures, and controls.

