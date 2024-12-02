Nethone obtains SOC 2 Type 2 attestation

By obtaining this attestation, Nethone ensured that its internal systems and security procedures meet the highest possible standards. Furthermore, this achievement sends a clear signal that operational integrity is one of the company’s primary goals.

Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a framework that can assess and report on trust service principles of security, availability and processing integrity. The framework also ensures the confidentiality and privacy of all data processed by a company’s systems. The primary difference between SOC 2 Types 1 and 2 is that the first step reported on Nethone’s internal security and control measures during a specific point in time, whereas the second step involves an evaluation over an extended period.

In the company press release, Nethone officials talked about the additional reassurance that they can provide to their clients by obtaining the SOC Type 2 attestation in addition to ISO27001. They also highlighted the company’s commitment to ensuring that clients benefit from the highest standards of security and privacy.

One of Nethone’s most noteworthy solutions is Know Your User, which was designed to combat threats such as ATO, bot attacks, CNP fraud, and chargeback fraud, among other types of fraud. The company works with more than 100 global ecommerce and financial industry entities such as BlaBlaCar, Azul, Grover, Ramp, Grupo Boticário, and Wema Bank.

Nethone’s ISO27001 certification

Nethone received the ISO 27001 certification from the International Organisation for Standardization in February 2023. By receiving this certification, the company demonstrated its commitment towards protecting the confidential information of its clients, employees, and business partners, as well as improving the security of its fraud detection and prevention products.

The most widely recognised information security management standard, ISO 27001 offers a systematic and risk-based approach to managing sensitive information. The official press release detailed that the certification process involved a rigorous audit of Nethone’s information security management system, together with its policies, procedures, and controls.

The certification assured company clients and partners that their sensitive information is protected to the highest standards. At the time, the announcement detailed that Nethone received the SOC2 Type 1 certification as well, which marked the first step towards complete SOC2 standard compliance.

