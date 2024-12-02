Nethone, NISSHO ELECTRONICS team up to offer behavioural biometrics to Japan

As part of this collaboration, NISSHO help distribute Nethone’s anti-fraud technology to protect Japan’s ecommerce market with ATO detection and prevention capabilities under the name of its Tranfis brand as ‘Tranfis powered by Nethone’.

NISSHO will be allowed to distribute Nethone’s core fraud-protection solutions: Guard and ATO. Guard focuses on suspicious behaviour, anonymisation, and automation, while ATO applies behavioural biometrics to prevent fraudulent activities.