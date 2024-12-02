Netherlands: Online fraud complaints reach 28.000 in 2013

According to online media outlet Fraudehelpdesk, the majority involved phishing cases, where fraudsters send a seemingly official email to try and gain access to consumers banking details. The other cases mainly involved offers of lottery winnings or other prizes that first required the consumer to make a payment or hand over personal information.

The same source estimates the 28,000 complaints are only the tip of the iceberg, with no more than 10 % of fraud attempts actually reported.