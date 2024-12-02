Netherlands: ING provides voice control authentication for mobile app

The voice control mode, dubbed Inge, enables hands-free banking as an alternative to banking via a touch screen. By adding the voice control mode to its mobile banking application, ING is responding to the future trend of increasingly speech-operated devices.

Every voice has its own specific qualities, making it suitable as a unique password. Customers can enable or disable voice control through the set-up menu in the application.

The voice control mode will be introduced step-by-step in the Netherlands, where 1.9 million of our ING customers are currently using of the ING Mobile Banking Application, and logging in on average six times a week. As a first step, ING customers will be able to start using Inge and their voice to check their bank balances or give payment orders as from mid-September 2014. Authorisation and logging on through voice recognition is expected to be introduced later in 2014.