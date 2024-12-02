Netherlands gets first nationwide long-range IoT network

The rollout of a low data rate (LoRa) mobile communications network is critical to connect objects as many may not be able to link up with home or work WiFi networks to gain Internet access.

In the initial phase, the network was rolled out in Rotterdam and The Hague in November 2015.

The LoRa network is complementary to KPN’s networks for the 2G, 3G and 4G phones.

KPN has already reached deals to connect some 1.5 million objects, a number which should steadily grow now that the LoRa network is available across the country.

Tests are being carried out at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam for baggage handling. Meanwhile in the Utrecht rail station an experiment is under way to allow LoRa to monitor rail switches. At the port of Rotterdam depth sounders have been fitted with devices to connect them to the Internet of Things network.