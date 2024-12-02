NetGuardians partners with Cybera to combat financial fraud 

Cybera provides a global platform for blocking and repatriating fraudulent funds and exchanging real-time cybercrime alerts. The company delivers legally essential information to parties all around the world in order to begin the freezing of stolen funds. The company's data, which builds on existing financial crime information–sharing programs, delivers close-sourced cybercrime intelligence. Its reporting platform is intended to support victims in recovering stolen funds.

NetGuardians' 3D AI delivers global analytics supremacy in fraud detection and prevents fraudulent transactions in real-time. According to a NetGuardians representative, by working with organisations like Cybera, the company can reduce financial fraud, and the more they join forces and share their expertise, the more efficient these efforts will become. A Cybera representative states that by having access to their real-time cybercrime data, the partners increase defence effectiveness.