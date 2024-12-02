NetGuardians and Intix partner to launch Vyntra





Following this announcement, Vyntra was developed in order to combine deep expertise in financial crime prevention and transaction observability, aiming to deliver a unified vision for trust, transparency, and real-time intelligence in financial services. The launch was backed by thematic investment firm Summa Equity.

In addition, by combining NetGuardians’ AI-driven financial crime prevention with Intix’s transaction data visibility and analytics product, Vyntra is expected to enable financial institutions to meet the demands of a faster, more regulated, and more connected financial landscape. The product was designed in order to serve more than 130 institutions in several countries around the world, and it will support retail, private, institutional, and digital-native banks, as well as Central Securities Depositories, and fintechs across the globe.











More information on the NetGuardinas x Intix partnership

According to the official press release, Vyntra’s launch aims to respond to a clear market need – the real-time, end-to-end observability of financial transactions that improves compliance, reduces risk, and strengthens operational resilience within financial institutions. With this in mind, the product combines NetGuardians and Intix’s suite of features in order to unite optimised capabilities in fraud prevention, AML compliance, and transaction observability. These processes will improve the manner in which financial institutions see, secure, and optimise transactions in real time.

Furthermore, the solution aims to focus on multiple procedures, from safeguarding instant payment networks to enabling banks to detect and resolve payment issues before they impact customers, aiming to optimise the way FIs ensure compliance, reduce exposure, and build trust, without slowing down business. Vyntra will also deliver end-to-end transaction observability and financial crime prevention through real-time tracking, searchable message archives, and SLA monitoring, as well as proactive fraud detection, AML monitoring, insider risk detection, and community intelligence.