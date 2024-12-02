Netflix and Marvel Twitter accounts get hacked

The group compromised the streaming services Twitter feed on Wednesday, December 21, sending a string of tweets saying it was testing security. Initially, it appeared Netflix had resolved the issue, but tweets from OurMine appeared to continue streaming onto their Twitter account. As of publishing, the tweets have been removed, According to USA Today.

Not only Netflix, but also several Twitter accounts tied to Marvel Entertainment, including official accounts for “The Avengers”, “Thor” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” were targeted.

This is not the first account targeted by OurMine, a group that uses high-profile hacks to promote its services. Among its other targets: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.