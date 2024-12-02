Netcraft secures USD 100 million in funding round





According to the press release, the funding round was led by Spectrum Equity, an equity firm that focuses on internet-enabled software and data services businesses and companies.

Following the investment, Netcraft is set to accelerate its strategic plan to drive growth, the development of its products, as well as its expansion to multiple regions around the world. Netcraft will continue to offer and improve its cybercrime detection, disruption, and takedown services, in addition to its technology platform that enables the company to detect and take down any online cybercrime in an automated, secure, and efficient manner.

Furthermore, the firm will focus on fighting against cybercrime in order to create a safer online experience for its clients and partners.









More insights on Netcraft’s strategy

The company aims to further improve its comprehensive threat feeds, as well as its swift automated takedown processes and fraud detection capabilities.

Netcraft has gathered data and information on how online threads and fraud might be recognised, which allows the company’s platform to respond against them and eliminate any potential cybercrime. The automated process allows real-time identification and validation of multiple current threads that might affect customers and collaborators, as well as the overall global community.

The firm will also leverage the funds in order to provide its partners with an improved experience, as the development process will enable Netcraft to shut down any malicious activity faster. In order for the procedure to be efficient, the firm will use its threat classification, internet infrastructure knowledge, as well as its history and information on past attacks.

Netcraft provides detailed evidence for each of the validated attacks and will focus on ensuring clients with updates in real-time on the progress and status of all the active takedowns. The users and partners will also be allowed to access the reporting data easily by using the portal of the company, or the APIs that are integrated within the internal systems of Netcraft.

As the cybercrime detection and takedown platform currently combines data-driven automation with artificial intelligence, Netcraft also aims to remove more attack types with new approaches. As cybercrime activity is evolving constantly and it represents a threat to businesses and their customers alike, the company will use its knowledge and its team of professional experts in order to combat and fight fraudulent activities and keep the environment safe for its client base.