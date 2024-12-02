Netcetera, Mastercard launch 3DS testing platform for retailers

According to the press release, Mastercard partnered with Netcetera to help merchants become ready for EMV(R) 3DS 2.x requirements and the Mastercard Identity Check programme. The test programme runs on the Netcetera 3DS Access Control Server (ACS) that is certified to the latest 3DS 2.2 standard.

Moreover, merchants are able to test different transactions in the live system, directly in their online shop, with test cards from Mastercard. There are 19 different test cases including frictionless flows, challenge flows through different channels, or exemptions from SCA.

Overall, with these tests, merchants can detect if their 3DS implementation complies with the EMV and Mastercard requirements, while discovering the reasons for errors and eliminate them where possible to improve the approved transaction rate.