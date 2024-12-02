NET Credit Union partners with Bankjoy

Through this collaboration, the credit union leverages Bankjoy’s standalone Online Account Opening solution to increase member acquisition and deposit growth. This aims to facilitate a fully automated, secure, and simplified onboarding experience.
The partnership’s objective
Bankjoy’s Online Account Opening offers an accelerated onboarding process that verifies user identity through ID upload and selfie matching for secure and effective account opening. Members can enrol via their preferred device or channel, as the process was designed for mobile, online, and in-brand channels. The partnership allows NET Credit Union to configure Bankjoy’s onboarding workflow to include account funding, and types of accounts, among others, offering the credit union more flexibility to tailor the account opening experience.
Furthermore, Bankjoy’s solution integrates with NET Credit Union’s existing digital banking platform, Alkami, allowing members to open additional accounts conveniently. Currently, Bankjoy supports approximately 120 integrations with several third-party vendors, in addition to other core and digital banking platforms. This provides financial institutions, including NET Credit Union, with improved flexibility and control when enhancing the onboarding and digital banking experience for their account holders and customers.
According to officials, NET Credit Union’s objective is to become a full-service financial institution and to continue supporting its members in their financial journeys. By partnering with Bankjoy, the credit union aims to provide an enhanced onboarding experience so that it continues to develop relationships within its community and attract and convert new members.
Recent developments from Bankjoy
Based in the US, Bankjoy provides banking technology services, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions, regardless of their size. The company aims to offer products with improved features, simple navigation, modern appearance, and enhanced user experiences. Recently, Bankjoy partnered
with Panacea Financial to provide its full suite of services to healthcare professionals. Through this partnership, Panacea Financial intended to provide its clients, including dentists, veterinarians, and physicians, with Bankjoy’s suite of digital banking products.
Moreover, at the end of July 2023, Bankjoy entered a collaboration
with Plaid to support simplified account management. The partnership allows institutions that use the Bankjoy platform to offer their customers API access to Plaid’s network of approximately 8,000 fintech apps and services.
A month before, United State Bank announced its partnership
with Bankjoy, aiming to provide online and mobile banking services to its account holders. Through its collaboration, United State Bank customers can access Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, including its suite of mobile and online banking features, integrated loan applications, and other capabilities.