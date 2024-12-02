NET Credit Union partners with Bankjoy





Through this collaboration, the credit union leverages Bankjoy’s standalone Online Account Opening solution to increase member acquisition and deposit growth. This aims to facilitate a fully automated, secure, and simplified onboarding experience.











The partnership’s objective

Bankjoy’s Online Account Opening offers an accelerated onboarding process that verifies user identity through ID upload and selfie matching for secure and effective account opening. Members can enrol via their preferred device or channel, as the process was designed for mobile, online, and in-brand channels. The partnership allows NET Credit Union to configure Bankjoy’s onboarding workflow to include account funding, and types of accounts, among others, offering the credit union more flexibility to tailor the account opening experience.



Furthermore, Bankjoy’s solution integrates with NET Credit Union’s existing digital banking platform, Alkami, allowing members to open additional accounts conveniently. Currently, Bankjoy supports approximately 120 integrations with several third-party vendors, in addition to other core and digital banking platforms. This provides financial institutions, including NET Credit Union, with improved flexibility and control when enhancing the onboarding and digital banking experience for their account holders and customers.



According to officials, NET Credit Union’s objective is to become a full-service financial institution and to continue supporting its members in their financial journeys. By partnering with Bankjoy, the credit union aims to provide an enhanced onboarding experience so that it continues to develop relationships within its community and attract and convert new members.





