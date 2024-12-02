Neobank Muniy partners HooYu for KYC and customer onboarding services

The neobank Muniy is on a mission to bring banking services to the 1 in 3 adults that remain unbanked globally. By paying with Muniy, customers connect anonymously with merchants, whilst allowing merchants to benefit from lower transaction processing costs and higher levels of customer loyalty.

HooYu was selected to deliver ID document validation, facial biometric checks, and PEPs and Sanctions screening. These checks are integrated into the customer onboarding process and are delivered in real-time to ensure compliance with AML requirements and speed up account opening.