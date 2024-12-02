Nedbank partners Entersekt for online card purchase authentication solution

Nedbank is leveraging Entersekt’s Online Card Purchase Authorization technology to expand the protective reach of Approve-it to the card-not-present channel.

Approve-it serves as a security feature to allow Nedbank’s customers to authenticate online card purchases directly through their personal mobile device. When a Nedbank customer performs a 3D online purchase with their card, they will receive a push message via their mobile device requesting them to authorize the transaction.

Entersekt combines the power of electronic certificate technology (PKI) with mobile phones and encrypted cloud messaging to provide financial institutions and their customers with protection from online banking fraud.