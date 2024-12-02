Neccton, Fraugster team up to fight online gambling fraud

Combining Fraugster’s specialist knowledge of fraud prevention with neccton’s Mentor software means operators can now ensure greater security against fraud, improved efficiency through AI, and more informed player protection through accurate, real-time data analysis. This partnership aims to solve three of the biggest challenges facing gambling operators today.

Responsible gaming that meets regulatory requirements from operators to protect vulnerable players from developing gambling addictions.

Anti-money laundering prevention, in line with strict regulatory requirements, to avoid money from illegal activities being laundered.

Online fraud, such as account takeover, bonus abuse, device risk and chargebacks, which puts both operators and players at risk.

The partnership between neccton and Fraugster includes the integration of Fraugster’s proprietary AI technology into neccton’s platform, to offer their customers complete protection from fraudsters and potentially burdensome industry regulations.