NEC Payments partners Netcetera for payment security protocol





According to the official press release, in order to guarantee their customers a better transaction security, NEC Payments wanted to implement the latest 3D Secure protocol 2.2. NEC Payments connected with Netcetera via contacts at Mastercard Europe and requested their help in the latest 3DS implementation. Therefore, Netcetera worked with NEC Payments to build a tailored ACS solution which supported 3-D Secure protocol 2.2 in line with SCA.

3-D Secure is implemented by major card issuers to ensure SCA (Strong Customer Authentication). However, the at NEC Payments previously used version of 3DS 1.0 led to cumbersome security procedures for mobile customers and lower conversion rates as a result.