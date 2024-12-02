NEC introduces multimodal biometric capture solution

The technology claims an ergonomic design and a Microsoft Windows 10 user interface. NEC’s SmartScan has implemented a modern user interface and screens utilizing Microsoft Windows 10 with touch, pinch-and-zoom and swipe features now common on all devices.

The system has also implemented security measures to protect from intrusion and malware attacks.

NEC is a multinational provider of IT services and products, targeting business enterprises, communications services providers and government agencies.