NEC, Futurex partner to bring biometric facial recognition to ATMs

According to FindBiometrics, Futurex is a provider of data security solutions including Hardware Security Modules (HSM). Thanks to the partnership, the company is integrating NEC’s AI-driven facial recognition technology into its HSM solutions to bring this tech to ATMs.

Moreover, the companies stated that the initiative will help financial services providers to meet the increasing demand for contactless solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, end users would be enabled to access ATMs with a face scan, rather than by entering a PIN for authentication.

Furthermore, Futurex stated that its HSMs are compliant with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and PCI HSM standards, offering assurance that the biometric authentication will be supported by effective data encryption. Besides, its HSMs can be deployed on-premises, or through Futurex’s cloud service.