NEC extends security services to US

This move is part of NEC’s plan to accommodate an increasing number of customers and establish a worldwide round-the-clock operation called “Follow the Sun”, where three locations in Japan, Europe, and the Americas will each perform security monitoring during daytime hours by utilizing the time difference between the three time zones.

The new company will work as a Security Operations Center (SOC) in Santa Clara, California, USA and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosec Corporation. Operation of this new SOC is expected to begin in April 2017.

NECs experience in the security field includes the provision of managed security services that capitalize on specialized personnel from both NEC and Infosec in order to provide 24/7 security monitoring and emergency response to cyber incidents. Until now, these operations have been performed centrally at NECs Cyber Security Factory in Japan, a core centre that supports the introduction and operation of measures against cyberattacks.

The creation of this new SOC in the United States follows that of Infosec Austria in October 2016.