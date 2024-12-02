NEC Corporation, INTERPOL work together to strengthen cybersecurity

This collaboration is meant to replace an existing agreement that was formed in 2014. As part of the agreement, INTERPOL’s international network will be combined with NEC's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions in a bit to assist the investigation and analysis of complex cybercrime, and to contribute to strengthening security at an international level.

Moreover, NEC will provide INTERPOL's Cybercrime Programme with services that contribute to cybercrime investigation. These services include the detection of cybercrime, the identification of criminals, detection of crime signs, and the provision of training (capacity building) for cybercrime investigators and forensic experts who belong to INTERPOL. The aim of this partnership is to strengthen the state-of-the-art cybersecurity measures provided to member countries of INTERPOL.