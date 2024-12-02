Nearly 60 percent of large businesses experience IT outages

According to a Dimensional Research report, 90% of large businesses report experiencing at least one major IT incident. But faced with this, businesses continue to struggle in their responses to the rising number of IT incidents. The report found that only about half have a team dedicated to handling such occurrences. Also, while nearly two-thirds of IT departments have target resolution times when an outage occurs, three-quarters of them routinely exceed those.

As far as how to fix it, the report found that improved IT alerting systems benefited the business, and 91% of the 300 surveyed said good incident communication increased uptime. A full 87% indicated that guaranteed IT alert delivery would accelerate issue resolution, and 85% said issue resolution would be accelerated by a response system that initiates steps with a single click on a mobile device.