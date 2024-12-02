NDB Bank implements video KYC solution





NDB Bank is one of the first banks in Sri Lanka to roll out AI-based vKYC that complies with the nation's new regulation announced in October 2020. This technology will enable its customers to access banking services such as opening bank accounts and applying for loans and credit cards remotely.

OneConnect's vKYC solution standardises interview workflow for different lines of business such as lending, banking, and insurance. It also uses Electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) tools such as facial recognition to verify a customer's identity against an ID card.