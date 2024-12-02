Ncontracts launches risk management suite

Based on press release information, the company is looking to help define a new category and view of risk management with the release of its Risk Performance Management (RPM) Suite, which combine’s the regtech’s most powerful solutions for risk and compliance management.





Risk management and how the RPM suite falls into place

As detailed in the announcement, the RPM Suite combines Ncontracts’ solutions for financial institutions – Nrisk, Ncomply, Nvendor, and Nfindings – into a single powerhouse suite that expands on the enterprise risk management (ERM) framework by leaning into improvements in both efficiency and speed in an aim to better resiliency, responsiveness, and growth.

Ncontracts’ most recent RPM Suite offers improved ERM solutions that are designed to help clients navigate uncertainty by having data points transformed into timely, actionable insights that help inform strategic decision making.











As they leverage knowledge as a service (KaaS), these customisable solutions combine software with business intelligence and services looking to mitigate risk and compliance management with extensive data for expedited decision-making, improved efficiency, as well as the foundation for the risk management culture examiners expect.

When commenting on the announcement, Ncontracts representatives advised that financial institutions have a need for improved and increasingly comprehensive risk management tools in order to be enabled to successfully respond to digital disruption, economic uncertainty, regulatory change, staffing shortages, and other challenges.

The RPM suite aims to do just that and offers the company’s clients knowledge and insights for the creation of a high-performing system that helps financial institutions leverage data to drive success in an efficient manner.

As per press release information, Ncontracts keeps on experiencing growth for its integrated risk management and KaaS solutions, as it aims to ‘empower’ organisations with its cloud technology, which is designed to simplify how one can find and leverage content developed by a team of knowledgeable regulatory risk and compliance experts.





Ncontracts mission and offering

A US-based company, Ncontracts is a provider of integrated risk management and compliance software to a customer base of more than 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the US. Its powerful combination of software and services aims to enable financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly, cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor, organisational, audit, and compliance risk management.