nCipher Security chosen by XUMI to strengthen the security on mobile payments

The aim of this collaboration is to strengthen the security embedded in XUMI’s mobile payments solution and reduce fraud for both merchants and consumers. XUMI is a global organisation that enables secure payments between cardholders and merchants, and it uses a tech that goes beyond current data security standards in a bid to stop fraudulent transactions before they happen and ensure every transaction is legitimate.

XUMI plans to establish trust between consumers and merchants by developing one technology that safely handles both ends of a transaction. At the same time, the nCipher nShield HSM provides a root of trust that allows XUMI to create a seamless security architecture for both the consumer and merchant sides of the transaction.