NCC Group expands digital identity services for financial solutions





Following this announcement, NCC Group launched a new suite of digital identity tools that are expected to help organizations and businesses manage and safeguard access to their digital assets, while also optimising operations and improving security.

In addition, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the product launch announcement

As organisations and enterprises continue to evolve and transform their digital estates, the overall need for effective, secure, and appropriate digital identity and access management represents an important step in ensuring the right people have the right level of access at the right time.

Whether is managing access to critical applications, streamlining user registration and authentication, or managing the use of privileged accounts, NCC Group developed a unified digital identity framework that is expected to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and optimise the overall user experience.

The Digital Identity offering is split into three core services. The first one is represented by Customer Identity (CIAM – which manages and secures the identities of an organisation’s customers), the second one is Privileged Access Management (PAM – which controls and secures access to critical systems and sensitive data by priviledged customers within an enterprise), and the third one is Workforce Identity (IAM – designed to manage and secure employee access to an organisation’s systems, applications, and data).

NCC Group also collaborates closely with clients in order to develop and offer end-to-end identity services, including the overall creation of actionable strategies, and effective management of operational tools, all grounded in optimised practices and experiences. In addition, as part of these expanded services, NCC Group is expected to focus on rapid improvements, benefits realisation, as well as robust identity security tools.



