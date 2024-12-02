



In a bid to further its commitment to offering secure and optimised products and services, NBK introduces a payment verification solution that delivers a quick and safe method to conduct online payments. With the NBK Secure Shopping service, customers are set to be able to confirm all online transactions directly via the banking app without being required to enter an OTP.











The current news follows NBK's announcement regarding the launch of the Instant Payment Service (WAMD) within its app, with the solution being part of K-Net's introduction of a new instant domestic account-to-account payment scheme in the region, authorised and overseen by the Central Bank of Kuwait. When it comes to the launch of the payment verification service, officials from NBK mentioned the bank's commitment to providing additional products to customers that fit their needs, demands, and lifestyles.Moreover, NBK intends to focus on solidifying its digital capabilities via services included in its Mobile Banking app. Through this, the bank intends to equip customers with a secure platform to manage their finances regardless of time or place. In addition, the service focuses on facilitating a range of banking activities, including opening new accounts, monitoring transactions on accounts and credit cards, accessing accumulated NBK Miles and NBK Rewards Program points, settling credit card dues, conducting payments for electronic bills, locating branches, ATMs, and CDMs across Kuwait, and updating personal details, among others. The bank's Mobile Banking app is currently available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.

At the time of the announcement, the service was available to holders of NBK Debit Cards, only for international spends, NBK Foreign Currency Prepaid Card, and NBK Multi-Currency Prepaid Card. In order to benefit from it, the bank mentioned that customers need to enable NBK Push Notifications. Afterwards, users can initiate purchases via the NBK Mobile Banking app, with them receiving a push notification to click on to be redirected to the app to confirm the payment. However, if the Push Notification service is not enabled, customers need to enter the app and follow the provided steps to confirm the transaction.