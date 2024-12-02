NatWest partners Vocalink Analytics to boost its fraud protection system

Vocalink Analytics and NatWest worked together to develop, test and launch Corporate Fraud Insights, which identifies and flags suspicious non-real time payments. The system is designed to detect and prevent invoice redirection fraud, where businesses are tricked to send money to a fraudster’s account rather than to their intended supplier.

The company applies analytical techniques to vast amounts of payments data to build models which identify suspicious activity. Every time a business pays an invoice, a behavioral signature is left behind. By analysing these signatures, and the signatures of historical frauds, they are able to identify and flag suspected incidents of fraud.