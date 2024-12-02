NatWest and RBS launch fingerprint authentication

NatWest and RBS customers with an iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are now able to access their bank account online using Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The list of third-party applications adopting Touch ID to secure their contents or authenticate purchases has expanded with applications including Evernote and Dropbox, password managers such as LastPass and 1Password, and shops such as Amazon, all now supporting the fingerprint sensor.

National Westminster Bank, commonly known as NatWest, is a retail and commercial bank in the UK.