Natural Security Alliance releases new authentication specifications

The Natural Security Alliance has released the newest specifications for its authentication standard.

The standard defines an authentication method for payment and access to services across all channels (e.g. home, store, branch), without compromising security or privacy. This authentication method combines local biometric verification, a personal device and wireless technology, and can be implemented into various form factors, including a smartcard, micro-SD Card, mobile phone, secure element and token.

The newly released core specifications define the architecture and the different components required to enable a transaction based on a wireless acceptance device (WAD) used by an acceptance user (e.g. a retailer) and a wireless personal device (WPD) used by an individual user.

Previous specifications have been tested in a 6-month consumer pilot carried out in France, which gave more than 900 customers the opportunity to test the first implementation of the Natural Security standard for proximity payments. The trial clearly showed that 94% of participants were ready to use this means of payment for all purchases in superstores and smaller shops.

The new release of the core specifications is available to Natural Security Alliance members now and currently undergoing the certification process.

The Natural Security Alliance is a global community of preeminent companies dedicated to accelerating the adoption and ongoing development of Natural Security Technology based solutions.

