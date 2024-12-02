Nationwide's payment glitch leaves customers unable to pay bills and rent

The building society has admitted that although all outgoing payments are in a queue, it's not confirmed how long it will take for them to be sent. Moreover, affected transactions include payments sent from Nationwide accounts, transfers from Nationwide accounts sent to some savings accounts, as well as payments from outside Nationwide to the building society's savings accounts.

However, customers can continue to send and move money as normal, but it's unlikely to go through straight away. Nationwide adds that direct debits and standing orders have all been processed normally, and cards online and in shops can be used, as well as internet banking, and cash withdrawal at ATMs.

Affected customers can visit Nationwide's service status page for further updates, or register for ‘Notify Me’ updates via text. Moreover, the building society confirmed it would refund customers who incurred fees, including late payment or overdraft charges, as a result of the outage, but the clients need to contact Nationwide to ask for their money back.