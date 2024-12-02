Nationwide tests behavioural biometrics for online banking

The financial institution proposes a new method of accessing a bank account based on how users use their phone, from the way they hold it to the speed they type.

The prototype has been developed with fintech startup Behaviosec and IT company Unisys, after around three to six months of development. James Smith, Nationwides head of innovation, said behavioural biometrics monitor the patterns and habits that are unique to each mobile banking user. The next step is looking at how it may potentially be incorporated into real customers login process, alongside passwords and other biometrics such as fingerprints for authentication.

According to a Nationwides survey, 60% of people believe there will be retina scanners built in to phones within the next 10 years, while 30 % think a whole face scan will unlock phones.