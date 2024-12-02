Nationwide announces new service to give members enhanced scam protection

The new Scam Checker Service is designed to help prevent members from being scammed. It enables them to check a payment they are worried about either in branch or by calling a 24/7 freephone number. Employees will then talk with members about the nature of the payment and discuss if there are any concerns with proceeding.

Nationwide's colleagues are trained to spot the signs of economic crime and routinely stop members from falling victims to scams. Talking to members gives them time to stop and think before completing a payment and forms an essential part in educating members on the warning signs of economic crime. This intervention forms the basis of the Scam Checker Service. Nationwide’s data shows that speaking to members before they make a payment could help identify and stop up to two thirds (65%) of attempted scams each year.

Members who fall victim to an Authorised Push Payment (APP) scam after being given the go ahead to make the payment will be refunded in full under the Society’s new Scam Protection Promise1.