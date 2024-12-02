Nations Trust Bank to boost mobile banking with biometric authentication

Nations Trust Bank employs Daon’s IdentityX soft token, finger, face and voice authentication. IdentityX powers all of the customer authentication process flows including registration, set up of authentication methods, ongoing customer login and step-up authentication. Nations Trust Bank plans to enable biometrics across various sections of the bank, with multiple use cases. Multiple digital applications from the bank were enabled in parallel during implementation and launched in quick succession.

FriMi is a payments platform and lifestyle partner powered by Nations Trust Bank. Registration can be completed online and the app features built in biometric authentication and is the only one in Sri Lanka to provide full trilingual support. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS.