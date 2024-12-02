Nasdaq to implement two-factor authentication for CMS Web

This information is directed primarily to IT staff, secondarily to administrators of the CMS Web application as well as the end users. First Nasdaq application to adapt the 2FA is the CMS Web application for Genium INET. Other web-based platforms will follow hereafter.

The 2FA solution chosen is provided by SafeNet and can be used on smartphones, tablets or computers. After the 2FA solution has been implemented, users will be authenticating using username, password and one-time passcodes generated using the SafeNet MobilePASS app.

The enrollment period of 2FA for CMS Web will open in the middle of September with an expected completion by the end of November 2016. When the enrollment period starts, users will be requested to enroll as part of the standard login procedure to CMS Web.

Users will have a maximum of three login attempts available using the old authentication method (username and password only) before the enrollment to 2FA is mandated.

All customers need to decide what device(s) should be used and prepare these for token installation. For easy and trouble-free usage, it is recommended the use of smartphones, but local software installations are also possible.