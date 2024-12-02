Nasdaq completes Verafin's acquisition

Both the companies entered into a definitive agreement in November 2020, when Nasdaq decided to buy Verafin in a cash deal worth USD 2.75 billion. Nasdaq is planning to enhance its existing regulatory and anti-financial crime solutions infrastructure through Verafin, Finance Magnates reports.

Verafin is a financial crime management solutions provider, which offers a secure software platform for fraud detection and prevention. Its more than 2,000 clients include leading banks and credit unions. Combining Nasdaq’s global reach with Verafin’s analytics, robust data insights, and innovative investigation tools, the companies aim to create a next-generation suite of solutions to fight financial crime and promote integrity throughout the financial ecosystem.