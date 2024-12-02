Napier helps startup Qashier with AML technology

Having recently applied for the Major Payment Institution license under the Singapore Payment Services Act (PSA), Qashier will use Napier’s Transaction Monitoring, Client Screening, Risk-Based Scorecard, and Client Activity Review tools to help identify suspicious activity as it happens, and comply with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) regulations.

Qashier’s platform helps small and medium sized retail and F&B businesses by combining a smart POS system, integrated payment acceptance, and advanced software solutions which include table management, online ordering, and customer loyalty.

Napier works with financial organisations around the globe to provide an AI-enhanced intelligent compliance platform. Its presence in APAC was strengthened earlier in 2021 with the opening of a new Kuala Lumpur base, adding to its offices in Singapore, London, North America, Australia and Dubai.