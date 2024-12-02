Napier AI secures funds from Crestline Investors

This investment aims to accelerate Napier AI's growth trajectory, reflecting the evolving landscape in the know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) sectors. Founded in 2015, Napier AI provides AI-enhanced compliance software for AML solutions across banking, payments, and wealth and asset management sectors. Its solutions enable customers to screen, monitor, and identify criminal or suspicious activities while facilitating regulatory reporting. The company's offerings mitigate financial, reputational, and regulatory risks, reducing operational overheads for its clients.

Operating in an industry experiencing increasing regulatory and compliance demands, Napier AI has achieved robust revenue growth of over 30% year on year since 2021. This growth, supported by investments in go-to-market strategies and product development, underscores the company's commitment to innovation and customer service.





Crestline's investment will support Napier AI's expansion plans, allowing it to further develop NextGen screening and monitoring solutions powered by explainable AI. These solutions aim to deliver tangible value to financial institutions navigating rising transaction volumes and regulatory requirements.

Napier AI representatives highlighted the significance of investing in NextGen AI-enhanced solutions to effectively tackle financial crime compliance amidst market challenges. This implies that Napier AI is focused on leveraging advanced AI technology to address evolving regulatory requirements and combat financial crimes more efficiently.

On the other hand Crestline expressed confidence in Napier AI's market-leading AI-powered technology platform. This indicates that Crestline believes in the capabilities of Napier AI's technology to empower financial institutions and regulated entities in navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. In essence, the statement suggests that Crestline sees Napier AI's platform as a valuable asset that can help institutions stay compliant and adapt to regulatory changes effectively.

Napier AI is a trusted RegTech provider, delivering AI-powered AML and financial crime compliance software to financial institutions, payments, and wealth and asset management firms. Its platform, Napier Continuum, is utilized by over 150 institutions globally, transforming compliance into a competitive advantage through technological innovation.

Crestline Investors, Inc., established in 1997 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, manages approximately USD 17.5 billion in assets under management. Specialising in credit and opportunistic investments, Crestline provides flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies, asset-backed investing, and financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. The firm also offers hedge fund and beta solutions for institutional clients.