



Through this transaction, Napier AI is set to advance its position in the market via ongoing research and development, as well as assist its go-to-market growth worldwide. Additionally, the investment provided by Marlin Equity Partners underlines the scaling demand for AI solutions in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CFT).











Since the start of its operations in 2015, Napier AI’s Continuum platform has been leveraged by over 100 institutions globally, including HSBC, State Street, Mizuho Trust & Banking, SS&C, Starling Bank, ClearBank, and WTW. The company’s solutions utilise data science principles to provide financially regulated firms with compliance-first AI, enabling them to stay ahead of financial crime threats. The investment from Marlin Equity Partners follows Crestline Investors’ funding into Napier AI from February 2024. The capital injection was set to support Napier AI’s development, enabling the company to further advance NextGen screening and monitoring solutions powered by explainable AI.





Napier AI’s offering and growth plans

As part of its offering, Napier AI delivers compliance software for AML solutions across banking, payments, and wealth and asset management sectors. Its services allow customers to screen, monitor, and identify suspicious activities while facilitating regulatory reporting. The company focuses on mitigating financial, reputational, and regulatory risks, minimising operational complexities for its clients. With the majority growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners, Napier AI intends to enter a growth phase centred on advancing AI technologies, improving financial crime detection, and prioritising customer-focused regional tech hubs.

Furthermore, commenting on the announcement, representatives from Napier AI underlined that, with Marlin Equity Partners’ support, their company is set to continue its momentum and expand the Napier AI brand globally. The company highlighted its commitment to delivering modern solutions that utilise AI and automation to maintain regulatory compliance and safeguard the financial services sector from bad actors. Additionally, Marlin Equity Partners intends to support Napier AI’s vision to help more enterprises effectively mitigate money laundering activities.