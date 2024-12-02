Napier adds multi-org deployment capability





Napier’s multi-org capability is an approach to regtech cloud deployment that offers firms the opportunity to deploy its technology across multiple geographies and business units in a single tenancy environment, while segregating and configuring the solution to best fit each business unit’s requirements.

The multi-org approach enables distinct risk management controls within each of a firm’s segregated business units which are aligned to their rigorous information security requirements and regulatory commitments.

This offers organisations a considerable reduction in total cost of ownership, as the capability allows firms to scale the deployment of Napier’s financial crime risk management technology with a more efficient approach, removing the requirement to implement a new single tenancy for each business unit.

Napier’s latest innovation is beneficial to regulated financial institutions who need certainty, clarity, and efficiency for financial crime risk management across multiple business entities and want to simultaneously reap the savings and security benefits of a single tenancy environment.